EVSC Foundation presents 'The Addams Family Musical' at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — They're creepy and they're spooky and they'll be making their musical debut this summer.
The EVSC Foundation presents their 35th annual summer production "The Addams Family Musical" at Old National Events Plaza.
44News This Morning sat down with Wednesday Addams, aka Mabrey Rice, and Uncle Fester, aka Max Overby, to talk about their summer production.
Tickets are still available at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office or Ticketmaster for $20.
Performances will take place:
- Thursday, July 13th--7 p.m.
- Friday, July 14th--7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 15th--7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 16th--2 p.m.
The EVSC Foundation says the summer musical provides students the opportunity to immerse themselves in fine arts and culture through a Broadway-style production. Beyond receiving exposure to the arts, students who participate also develop confidence, character, teamwork, and many other valuable lifelong skills.
All proceeds of the event fund scholarships, grants, and professional student experiences further enhancing public education in our area.
The cast, crew, and orchestra consist of students from 7th to 12th grade.
To learn more click here.