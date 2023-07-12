EVSC hosting Extended Day Center job fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is looking to fill positions at its Extended Day Centers.
The EVSC will be hosting a job fair on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. in an effort to recruit new hires.
Positions are part time with flexible hours, with pay starting at $10.40 per hour.
No college education is required, but you'll need to be at least 16 and able to pass a background check and a drug screening.
The job fair is taking place at 310 SE 8th St. in the grey EVSC building next to the school bus lot.
For more information on EVSC's Extended Day Centers, visit the EVSC website.