 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EVSC providing free breakfasts and lunches for students this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
EVSC implementing new process for reporting students absent

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will once again be providing free meals for students this summer.

The EVSC's latest summer meal program flyer was shared online Friday.

According to the flyer breakfasts and lunches will be available at many different school sites starting on June 5. Breakfasts will be available at Bosse as early as May 30.

All meal sites will be closed on June 19, and again on July 4.

The flyer says the meals will be available for free for kids ages 18 and younger.

You can see the full list of dates, locations and times below.

EVSC 2023 summer meal flyer

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you