EVSC School Board Candidates answer tough questions at forum

With election day just a few weeks away, 44News wanted to learn more about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation candidates running this year.
Thursday night's EVSC candidate forum offered that opportunity as many of those candidates were asked questions by parents.
This election only three EVSC School Board positions are open. District 1, District 2, and EVSC School Board At-Large.
Each candidate in attendance answered pre-written questions from parents at the forum. Each of them were given one minute to answer.
Questions ranged from transportation issues to opinions on discipline in the classrooms.
At this forum, 44News wanted to focus on the responses from the EVSC At-Large candidates, Jeff Worthington, Carolyn Gallagher, Ken Colbert, Melissa Morehead Moore and John Jay Gealy II.
When asked about teachers walking away from the career due to poor student behavior and lack of discipline Jeff Worthington said, "The reality is you do the best you can. Do I agree that some kids should be sent home a lot more often? Absolutely. But it reflects badly on the school and those numbers are released to the public therefore we try not to send kids home, so that needs to change."
Carolyn Gallagher responded by saying, "I would love to see that happen again where teachers can set the rules that they are going to live by and what the consequences are if they don't."
Additional questions were asked at the forum about social emotional learning, also known as SEL, and whether or not the candidates have seen evidence that it is currently being taught in EVSC schools.
John Jay Gealy II said, "I hear rumors about this going on but I cannot say 100% that it is. If I sat here and gave you example after example after example I would want you to ask me later on did you see that example with your own eyes."
Ken Colbert responded as well, "EVSC calls it gain. Ok, they're masking it as a pig with lipstick. They are teaching it here in Evansville."
Melissa Morehead Moore who is also running for the position was not in attendance at Thursday night's forum.