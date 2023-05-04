EVSC students make their decision on a career

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thursday at the Old National Events Plaza, approximately 150 EVSC students signed with businesses for high wage, high demand positions that offer growth opportunities after graduation.
A signing day celebration was held for the students involved. They got their chance to be honored by family, friends and the companies for their decision.
"So whether you're enrolling, enlisting or you're going into employment, we want all those kids to feel celebrated on the fact they made a good decision," said B.J. Watts, the Executive Director of Opt-In.
From a program that started with only a couple of businesses with a handful of students, it now has over 50 businesses and hundreds of students involved. It gives students a great opportunity to explore all of the options available to them.
"You should look on both sides of the fence, don't just choose the side that is safe. Definitely take the route that you know will be successful for you," said Tori Carroll, a student who signed with Deaconess.
"They showed us responsibility and show us how work and how work can be really useful in life," said Urias Jose, a student who signed with Berry.
Positions available and companies that participate range across numerous professions and career paths. Some even offer the chance to still go to college and work as well.
"I was not sure what I wanted to do at all but once you get in to a good company and you like that company its a lot easier," said Brenden Leslie, a student who signed with Berry. "I mean I didn't think I was going to college but they are sending me to college for free I mean that sounds amazing."
These students upon graduation in just a few weeks, will get started on their career and will have the chance to continue to grow in the field they chose.