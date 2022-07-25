EVSC's Teacher Locker alleviates financial stress on local educators

The first shopping day for Teacher Locker started Monday, supplying new and returning teachers of the city with much needed supplies for the upcoming school year.
The school supplies are completely free, with teachers able to take nearly $300 worth of supplies back to the classroom.
New teachers to EVSC also received gift backs, giving them a free sampling of everything on offer at the store.
Teacher Locker is a six way collaboration between the EVSC, EVSC Foundation, Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Evansville Area Council PTA, Evansville Teachers association, and Evansville Retired Teachers association.