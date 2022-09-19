EWSU customer service window at Civic Center closing temporarily

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service window located at the Civic Center will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Sept. 26
Officials say the service window will be closed while improvements are made to better serve the public.
According to EWSU, customers will still be able to get help by email at ewsu.com/contact or by calling 812-436-7846 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
EWSU says that customers who need to conduct business in person will have to send an email or call customer service to schedule an appointment.
The customer service window at the Civic Center will resume regular weekday hours on Monday, Oct. 3.