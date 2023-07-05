EWSU extends bill relief program for another year, encourages residents to apply

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has some good news for customers who need bill assistance.
The utility announced Wednesday that its Bill Relief Program was being extended for another year.
Applications are now open for the second year of the program, which aims to help income-eligible individuals and families lighten the cost of their utility bill.
Who Qualifies for the Program
Customers who reside inside the City limits, have City water service and have a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Those who qualify will receive a $10 monthly credit applied to their account for up to 12 months – for a total savings of $120.
Customers who are currently enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to re-apply for a second year of credit. EWSU will email enrollees before their one year of credit is complete with instructions on how to re-apply.
How to Apply
Applying for the EWSU Bill Relief Program is simple.
- Fill out the application form. Provide your EWSU account information and household income.
- EWSU will send an email to confirm if your application was received – and whether your request was approved or denied.
Customers who are approved will receive a $10 credit automatically applied to their account each month for up to 12 months. Customers may apply now at ewsu.com/BillRelief.
EWSU says that in the first year of the program, more than 3,000 households received help with their bill. They say as many as 25,000 households may still qualify for the program.
The Bill Relief Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan, which has provided relief to Americans and the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the funds will also be directed to the Utility’s shut-off assistance program, which helps customers facing shut-off status.