EWSU provides update on Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park is moving along in downtown Evansville.
Officials with Evansville Water & Sewer Utility shared an update on the project Friday.
According to EWSU, the infiltration basin portion of the project is nearing completion. After that, sidewalk restoration around the project will begin.
Additionally, the storm piping that feeds the infiltration basin along with the concurrent waterline replacement is ongoing, with an expected completion date of late 2023 or early 2024.
Once the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park is completed, it will divert 26-million gallons of rainwater per year from a 9-square-block area to the underground basin.