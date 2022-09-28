EWSU's customer service window at Civic Center remaining closed longer than planned

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say the utility's customer service window will remain closed a little bit longer than planned.
EWSU says its customer service window at the Civic Center will now be closed through Tuesday, Oct. 4, resuming normal services on Wednesday.
The utility had previously planned to reopen the window to customers on Monday.
While the closure persists, EWSU customers are reminded that they can get help by email at ewsu.com/contact or by calling 812-436-7846 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
EWSU said the customer service window was closed while upgrades to improve service were being made.