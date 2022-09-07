Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt

In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation.

For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he never expected anything like this.

"She was a by-the-book employee, we didn't have any reason to suspect it. That was the hand we were dealt, and we had to do the best we could to get them off the street," says Sheriff Singleton.

The manhunt ended two states north and 11 days later, but some say it wouldn't have been possible without Weinbach Car Wash manager James Stinson.

This was a long awaited meeting that both Stinson and Singleton say needed to happen for multiple reasons.

Stinson received the ultimate tour of how this manhunt played out from Singletons point of view. From walking through the jail, and even driving the route the White's took out of the state, it was a chance for both to get much needed closure.

"It's different when you see it in person. You can see it a thousand times but it's different."

It also gave Singleton the chance to take Stinson to lunch and thank him, like he's said in numerous interviews.

Sheriff Singleton is retiring at the end of the year after spending 50 years in law enforcement. He says although the circumstances weren't ideal, meeting Stinson is a great way to end his career.