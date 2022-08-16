Fake social media post claims serial killer is in Evansville

It’s a trend most social media users know all too well. A fake post is making the rounds and in some cases, creating chaos and producing panic.
The post claims that a serial killer is hunting women in the area.
However, that same post has been debunked in cities all over the country.
Local law enforcement says over the past 5 years, they’ve seen more and more posts on social media hoping to entice fear.
Why? They don’t know.
But, hundreds of people seem to fall for these posts every time.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 44News, “That particular post that you just showed me, if that was true, law enforcement would be making those posts and doing news conferences and letting the public know that there was something to really be concerned about.”
This isn’t the only fake post you might see on social media, but it is a perfect example for why you shouldn’t always trust the things you see online.
“We’re a society where every time we see something, we tend to jump on it before we gather the facts,” Sheriff Wedding says.
Several of the fake social media posts are from accounts that have no substance.
Officials say, if the post comes from an account that you share no mutual friends with, or if they have little to no pictures, it could be fake and you should be careful about listening to what they have to say.
“Generally be very cautious with what you read, who you respond to. If it looks odd, stay away from it,” says Sheriff Wedding.
Sheriff Wedding says if you ever come across a post that’s particularly concerning to you, you can always contact your local law enforcement to see if the post is credible or not.