Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday

Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities.
Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season.
Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an inflatable obstacle course and 20-foot cornfield slide. In total, Mayse Farm Market says there are nearly two dozen fall activities and attractions.
General admission is $12 per person. Kids ages 2 and under get in for free.
Rides to the pumpkin patch are free, but picking a pumpkin to take home will cost $5.
Mayse Farm Market is located at 6400 N St Joseph Ave. in Evansville.
You can see a full list of fall activities and more on maysefarmmarket.com.