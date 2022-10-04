 Skip to main content
Fall Festival Half-Pot passes $200,000 mark

  Updated
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot passed the $200,000 mark on Tuesday during the second day of ticket sales.

As of about 3:30 p.m., the half-pot's total stood at $213,240.

If you'd like to get some tickets for this year's half-pot, you can find ticket pricing and other details here.

A full schedule of this year's events plus the Munchie Map can also be found here.

If you're down at the festival and would like to get a Munchie Map in person, you can also grab one from the 44News team at the corner of North 11th Avenue and West Franklin Street.

Last year, an anonymous winner came forward to claim their $757,630 split of the 2021 half-pot's total.

You can track the Half-Pot's running total at nutclubfallfestival.com/half-pot.

