Fall Festival offers fun rides and games all week

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway, and if you head down to Franklin Street, there are a ton of games and rides for kids and the whole family to enjoy.
From traditional carnival games to fun rides for all ages, you can find it all located at Franklin Park on Franklin Street.
You will either have to pay cash or buy tickets to play the games and go on the rides. Single tickets are $1.50 each and a sheet of 20 tickets is $25.00. Most rides will require 3-to-5 tickets.
The rides and games area is offering a "pay-one-price" wristband that is $25.00 a person and gets you on any ride, an unlimited of times.
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival ends on Saturday.