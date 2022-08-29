 Skip to main content
Fall Festival ride wristband vouchers go on sale Thursday

Fall Festival Ferris wheel

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching, and organizers say ride lovers can take advantage of wristband pre-sales to get them at a discounted price.

According to the Nut Club, pre-sale wristband vouchers for Fall Festival rides will be available at a discounted price starting Thursday, Sept. 1.

The pre-sale wristband vouchers will be available for purchase from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at all area Donut Bank, Old National Bank, and Schnucks locations.

Each pre-sale wristband voucher will cost $20, meaning those who buy ahead of time will save $5.

The 2022 Fall Festival will kick off with Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, and run through Saturday, Oct. 8. For a full schedule of events, visit nutclubfallfestival.com/schedule.

