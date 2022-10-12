Fallen hero set to be honored by his peers in a patriotic ceremony this weekend

A group of veterans will present a very special gift to the family of a fallen hero this weekend.
AMVETS Post 84 is gifting a customized flag to Sergeant Brock Babb's family Saturday, October 15.
Babb died in Iraq after volunteering to return to duty.
As someone who was involved in many organizations, the veterans are excited to honor him in a special way.
The presentation of the Honor Flag, will take place at the AMVETS post starting at 11:30 a.m.
The AMVETS Post 84 is located at 2912 Broadway Ave. in Evansville.