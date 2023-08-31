Fallen Tell City police sergeant to be honored at national monument in Washington, D.C.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A fallen Tell City police officer will be honored at a national monument.
The Perry County Fraternal Order of Police says that in May of 2024, Sergeant Heather Glenn's name will be carved into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Sgt. Glenn's family will be there during the tribute for National Police Week, along with a number of Tell City Police Department members and friends.
The Perry County FOP says that costs for the trip are significant, and include things like travel, hotel stays, food, and more.
If you'd like to donate towards the trip, you can make that donation to the Perry County FOP 137 Auxiliary, which is located at 707 Mozart St. in Tell City.