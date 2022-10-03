Families with kids encouraged to use 'Find a Parent Program' during 2022 Fall Festival

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is officially underway Monday, and community members who may be taking young kids to the festival should be aware of some important information.
The West Side Nut Club says it will continue to use the "Find a Parent Program" with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office during this year's festival.
The Find a Parent Program is used to help kids who may become lost during the crowded festival get reconnected with their parent or guardian.
Here's how the Find a Parent Program works:
- Parents, along with their child or children, will come to our Lost and Found Booth at 11th Ave. and Franklin St. (in the median).
- The Sheriff or a Deputy will place a wrist band on the child/children that contains the parent or guardian’s cell number.
- If the child becomes lost, instruct the child/children to find a Police Officer or a West Side Nut Club Member. If some one finds a lost child, they take the child directly to an Officer or Nut Club Member.
- The Nut Club or an Officer will call the cell number on the wristband and let the parent/guardian know where to come and reunite them with their child.
- The Program will be offered Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more Fall Festival safety tips from the Evansville Police Department, click here.
You can see this year's Munchie Map by clicking here, or a full schedule of Fall Festival events on the Nut Club's website.