Family Day kicks off 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

Sunday was family day at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, giving families a chance to preview what's in store for the week ahead.
"It's a great way to kick off fall festival week, and today it's absolutely gorgeous, the crowd has been spectacular already today, and we just want everyone to come out and enjoy a wonderful day," said Angie Peters, VP of Marketing at United Fidelity Bank.
Franklin Street was teaming with excitement on the eve of the 101st annual autumn celebration . Family day serves as a great way for people to get a taste of the festivities without the bigger crowds that are seen during the week.
"Really it's kind of a Sunday matinee to help kick off the week of the festival, but what you'll see today is small crowd sizes for the kiddie park especially," said Brian Woods of West Side Nut Club.
The kiddie rides and carnival games were open throughout the afternoon, and the west side nut club served food and drinks at 10th and Franklin for hungry guests. Although the non-profit food booths weren't yet open, many organizations were on hand setting up as they prepared for the big week ahead with their delicious delicacies.
"It is a lot of hard work, but we do it, as short of people we have, but we have the best Mexican corn. Just come down and enjoy the whole week at the fall festival," said Linda Hurm of Freedom Life Center Church.
The festival officially gets underway on Monday at 10am