Family Dollar recalling Advil products that weren't properly stored

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Several different Advil products are being recalled at Family Dollar stores after being improperly stores.
A news release says that multiple Advil products that were stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, are being recalled because they were "stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements."
Products in the recall include:
Specific batch numbers of affect product for each SKU can be seen on the FDA's website.
The FDA says that there haven't been any consumer complaints of illness from the affected products at this time.
Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products can return it to the Family Dollar they bought it from, with no receipt necessary.
Questions about the recall are being directed to Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.