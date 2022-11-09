Family of Evansville man who died after being taken into custody files lawsuit against city, police

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Evansville and seven officers with the Evansville Police Department following the death of a man in November 2020.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on by the family of Evan Terhune, who died at the age of 20 after an incident at "The Lofts" apartments on Loft Cove, on the city's east side.
At the time of the incident, police said they responded to the apartment, where chaos broke out during a gathering among friends.
As the lawsuit explains, Terhune started to behave bizarrely after taking the hallucinogen LSD, attacking one of his friends and and then an officer who arrived at the scene.
A Taser was eventually used on Terhune before he was placed into the back of a police wagon, banging his head against the metal siding while on his way to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead, and his cause of death ruled "blunt force trauma to the head due to hallucinogen intoxication," the lawsuit recounts.
"Regardless of Evan’s poor decision to take drugs that night, the officers had a duty to protect him and keep him safe. Tragically, they utterly failed in this duty," the lawsuit states. "...Like so many other young people, Evan made a mistake by using drugs, in this case, LSD. However, that mistake should not have resulted in a death sentence."
The lawsuit says that the police transport wagon had no restraints, posing a risk to Terhune's safety. It says that Terhune should have been taken to the hospital by an ambulance, but that officers on the scene declined the offer from ambulance personnel.
The federal lawsuit requests compensation for damages, and calls for a jury trial against the city and the seven police officers that it names.
You can see a copy of the lawsuit below.