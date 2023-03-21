Fans in town for Elite Eight basketball tournament

At the Ford Center all week, NCAA Division II Elite Eight action is taking place. Due to the event, hundreds of fans from all across the country, ranging from Florida to California to Minnesota all are in town this week to cheer on their team.
"It was really cool pulling in with all the banners and everything, coming downtown making it a big deal for the boys. I know they feel really special being here," says Madison Hofmeister, a University of Minnesota-Duluth fan.
Fans have had these dates marked down for months as they now have the chance to catch their team in the elite eight and potentially see them win it all and take home the national championship.
"I've been following D-2 basketball for over 50 years and people don't realize how hard it is to get here," says Kevin Krog, a Black Hill State fan.
Quarterfinals action is still underway but you can catch the semi-finals on Thursday and the National Championship game on Saturday at the Ford Center.