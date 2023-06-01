 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

  • Updated
Farm Boy Food Mart is looking for a local artist to paint a long-lasting mural

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — After a face lift of a fresh coat of blue paint to spruce up their long-lived store, Farm Boy Food Mart couldn’t help but notice the bright blank canvas now on the side of their building.

Their mission now is to look for a local artist to paint a mural to cover the blank side of the building, a mural that will be a long-lasting staple in the Evansville community.

44News spoke with Co-Owner & President, Alan Clark, on his ideas and wants for the Farm Boy Food Mart mural. “We wanna just honor that historical legacy, maybe bringing some frog follies artwork," Clark says. "The Fall Festival is a big part of what’s happened here over the years. Anything to just kind of tie in the community and what’s happened here at this footprint over the decades.”

Serving Evansville since 1994, Farm Boy Food Mart is a local grocery store. They sell anything from food service products to cleaning products at wholesale price without a membership. 

This is just the first step in revitalizing the space. They plan to add a lot more to liven up the building.

44News spoke with Marketing Manager Allyson Woods on the new projects to come. “We’ll be getting new carts, we’ll be getting a new POS system so people won’t get those long big receipts any more. We plan to re-blacktop the parking lot and put in some parking line so just make it look really nice," Woods says.

With Farm Boy Food Mart being a part of history in Evansville, they want to give back to the community by giving them something beautiful to look at that feels like home.

Applicants must include examples of their work if they are interested in the project. If you are interested in applying you can email Allyson at awoods@crsonesource.com for inquiries.

