Farmers anticipate effects of drought on crops

The month of June brought high temperatures and little rain, putting much of the Tri-State in a moderate drought.
While we are all feeling the effects of the dry conditions, local farmers are experiencing it first-hand.
“This year’s crop has been through a lot of stress. Right now, it’s a little unknown how much damage was done by the dry period in June,” says Kevin Mosbey, owner of Mosbey Family Farms.
Mosbey Farms in Chandler grows corn, soybeans, and wheat; and they’ve been keeping an eye on the weather, praying for rain.
“The high temperatures that we experienced, when it was unbearable to go outside, that’s also unbearable for a corn plant,” Mosbey says.
Right now, Mosbey’s field corn crop is going through a critical stage of development: pollination.
This is a stage where excessive heat can do some serious damage.
“Whenever it gets to be that high of temperatures outside, the pollen, some of it becomes unviable. So it won’t successfully pollinate the plant,” Mosbey tells 44News.
Mosbey Farms won’t know for a couple of weeks if pollination was successful.
“We’ll go out in the field, we’ll pull back some ears and see how many of those kernels pollinated. Really, you won’t know 100% until harvest time,” says Mosbey.
Harvest time begins in the middle of September and runs through the end of October.
Until then, it’s a waiting game.