Fatal ATV accident takes the life of Dubois County native Brendon Gutgsell

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — On Saturday evening, a fatal ATV crash in Dubois County took the life of a 15-year-old boy.
Brendon Gutgsell was an active member in the community where he attended Forest Park High School. There, he was a part of the tennis team and many organizations such as the 4H club. After such a horrible loss, Dubois County is in mourning.
He was known for his love of fishing, hunting, and working on the farm. This tragic accident has the community of Dubois County at a loss for words.
Cities from all over the state are showing their respect by lighting up each of their tennis courts in honor of Brendon. The need for safety of using an all-terrain vehicle is at an all time high.
Officials urge the public to follow the correct protective precautions.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Jasper, Indiana. The burial will follow the next day at Divine Mercy Parish - Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.