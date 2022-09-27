Fatal crash involving school bus and motorcycle reported in Gibson County

Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
ISP said that the crash was fatal, but that no injuries were reported on the school bus.
Officials tell us that the bus was with the East Gibson School Corporation, and that it was taking kids to various schools when the crash happened. Officials say another bus picked the kids up following the incident, and that parents are being notified about what happened. They say support services will also be provided to students.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Our news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
Gibson: ISP is en route to SR64 and CR950 East to assist in the investigation of a fatal crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle. No injuries were reported on the school bus. GCSO is investigating the crash.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) September 27, 2022