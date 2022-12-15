Fatal Thursday morning crash under investigation in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday morning in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are at the scene of the incident, which happened in the area of Old Princeton Road and Hilltop Road.
Authorities were originally called to the scene after reports of a car overturned in a canal.
It's not clear what caused the crash at this time, but VCSO says that only one vehicle was involved.
The road is being shut down while crews investigate the crash.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.
Deputies are working a single vehicle fatal crash in the 18000 block of Old Princeton road, near Hilltop Rd. The roadway will be shut down for a crash investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wfBV3ybsna— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 15, 2022