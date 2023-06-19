Feed Evansville holding community food share for veterans and their families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community group Feed Evansville will be holding a special food giveaway event on Friday.
The organization will be holding a community food share specifically for veterans and their immediate family members on Friday, June 23.
The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 W. Michigan St.
Organizers say there's a limit of one box per family, and that there are a limited amount of boxes available.
Anyone attending Friday's even is asked to park and line up by the Feed Evansville truck.