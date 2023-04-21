Feed Evansville in need of volunteers Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community group Feed Evansville is in need of some weekend volunteers.
Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan says volunteers are needed to help unload the organization's truck on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Anyone who'd like to help out on Saturday can head to the Westside Community Center at 2227 W Michigan St., in the parking lot behind the building.
Feed Evansville hosts community food share events for community members in need of the assistance.
Details on upcoming food shares can be found on Feed Evansville's Facebook page, or website at feedevansville.com.