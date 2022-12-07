Feed Evansville partnering up with Girl Scout troops to build 'Free Little Pantry' boxes around the city

Community group Feed Evansville is partnering up with Girl Scout Troop 398 on a new project to provide food for the community.
A Wednesday news release from Feed Evansville says the organization partnered up with Troop 398 to build a "Free Little Pantry."
The pantry is a lot like neighborhood libraries, but instead of being stocked with books, it will be filled with unexpired, non-perishable food.
Feed Evansville says the goal of the pantry is simply to provide the community with low-barrier, emergency access to non-perishable food items around the clock.
Community members will be able to use to box to either take what items they need, or to leave what they may be able to give.
Feed Evansville says it is working with Several Girl Scout Troops and Boy Scout Troops to ensure there's a "Free Little Pantry Box" in the 40% of neighborhoods deemed food deserts.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city-wide project and for the first Free Little Pantry box will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Westside Community Center, 2227 W. Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712.