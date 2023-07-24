Feed Evansville planning next community food share

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Feed Evansville's latest community food giveaway is on the calendar.
Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share event on Wednesday, July 26.
The food share is happening at Vann Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Attendees of the food share event are asked to park and stand in line once the Feed Evansville truck arrives.
Because of limited supplies, Feed Evansville says community members will only be able to pick up their own food boxes, and won't be able to pick up for others.