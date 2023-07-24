Feed Evansville planning next community food share

 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 14 to 16 mph

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, much of southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 am to 6pm Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Boating on area lakes may be more challenging due to
gusty southwest winds.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Feed Evansville's latest community food giveaway is on the calendar.

Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share event on Wednesday, July 26.

The food share is happening at Vann Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees of the food share event are asked to park and stand in line once the Feed Evansville truck arrives.

Because of limited supplies, Feed Evansville says community members will only be able to pick up their own food boxes, and won't be able to pick up for others.

