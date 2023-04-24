Feed Evansville planning next food giveaway event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community group Feed Evansville is planning its next event to help individuals in need of food assistance.
The organization's next community food share is happening on Wednesday, April 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
This latest food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 W. Michigan St. Parking will be available at 12th and Virginia.
Attendees are asked to park and walk up to the Feed Evansville truck instead of forming a car line. Help with getting a food box will be provided by volunteers for those who need it.