Field of Dreams Baseball Event held at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It was a successful day Monday for the Field of Dreams Baseball Event at Bosse Field.
Individuals with disabilities had the opportunity to join the Evansville Otters on the field to learn baseball fundamentals and run through drills.
Organizers with the Beautiful Lives Project say the event was a way to promote an inclusive environment where everyone can experience sports first hand while also working as a team and building relationships.
"Having the opportunity to create Friendships with others who have disabilities, parents can connect together and discuss challenges and share successes, and also the Evansville Otters just being able to give back and use baseball as a chance to help others overcome obstacles and challenges," says Bryce Weiler, cofounder of the Beautiful Lives Project.
To learn more about future events like this one, you can visit the Beautiful Lives Project on Facebook.