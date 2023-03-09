 Skip to main content
Fighter reportedly suffered brain damage after medical emergency in Evansville match

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaiah Abels, Facebook

A young fighter is now being treated at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a match in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

We're told Isaiah Abels is the fighter who collapsed in the ring during a fight at The Coliseum in downtown Evansville on Saturday, March 4.

Photo from the scene of a March 4 MMA fight at The Coliseum in downtown Evansville, where a fighter suffered a medical emergency

In a fundraiser started to help aid in the his recovery, someone close to the family says that Isaiah went into cardiac arrest during that fight. While Isaiah was taken to the hospital and stabilized, Isaiah reportedly suffered suffered brain damage because of a lack of oxygen to his brain for several minutes.

The fundraiser says that Isaiah started taking taekwondo classes at a young age, before switching to mixed martial arts after receiving his black belt. He was reportedly in his third amateur fight for Southern Indiana Combat Production in Evansville when he suffered his injury.

While Isaiah remains in the hospital in Evansville, he may be taken back to his home city of Fort Wayne sometime next week, the fundraiser says.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser for Isaiah had raised nearly $10,000.

