Fighter reportedly suffered brain damage after medical emergency in Evansville match

A young fighter is now being treated at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a match in downtown Evansville, Indiana.
We're told Isaiah Abels is the fighter who collapsed in the ring during a fight at The Coliseum in downtown Evansville on Saturday, March 4.
In a fundraiser started to help aid in the his recovery, someone close to the family says that Isaiah went into cardiac arrest during that fight. While Isaiah was taken to the hospital and stabilized, Isaiah reportedly suffered suffered brain damage because of a lack of oxygen to his brain for several minutes.
The fundraiser says that Isaiah started taking taekwondo classes at a young age, before switching to mixed martial arts after receiving his black belt. He was reportedly in his third amateur fight for Southern Indiana Combat Production in Evansville when he suffered his injury.
While Isaiah remains in the hospital in Evansville, he may be taken back to his home city of Fort Wayne sometime next week, the fundraiser says.
As of Thursday, the fundraiser for Isaiah had raised nearly $10,000.