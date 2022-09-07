 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Find Dawnita Day' happening in Evansville on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

There's an event happening in Evansville on Saturday to raise awareness about the disappearance of a missing woman.

The "Find Dawnita Day" gathering is being held at Garvin Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dawnita's family is organizing the event. It will include food, music, inflatables, contests, several speakers, and a silent auction.

A flyer for the Find Dawnita Day event says there's a $5,000 reward being offered for any information on her whereabouts.

Dawnita was last seen in June of 2020. For more information on her disappearance provided by the FBI, click here.

Find Dawnita Day gathering happening on Sept. 10

Find Dawnita Day gathering happening on Sept. 10 (Facebook)

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you