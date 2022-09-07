'Find Dawnita Day' happening in Evansville on Saturday

There's an event happening in Evansville on Saturday to raise awareness about the disappearance of a missing woman.
The "Find Dawnita Day" gathering is being held at Garvin Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dawnita's family is organizing the event. It will include food, music, inflatables, contests, several speakers, and a silent auction.
A flyer for the Find Dawnita Day event says there's a $5,000 reward being offered for any information on her whereabouts.
Dawnita was last seen in June of 2020. For more information on her disappearance provided by the FBI, click here.