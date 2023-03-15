Fingerprints lead to arrest in Evansville jewelry store burglary

Police say they've made an arrest after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a business on Evansville's east side.

As we previously reported, police were called to the Droste's Jewelry Shoppe on South Green River Road after someone busted in through a window.

Police say they were able to view security camera footage from the theft, which showed a man getting into display cases and taking thousands in jewelry. When we spoke to Tim Droste, the owner of the business, he told us he believed the value of the items taken was between $8,000 and $10,000.

At the scene of the crime, a detective with the Evansville Police Department was able to find three usable fingerprints on cases that had been touched during the burglary.

EPD says the detective entered the prints into the system, and that all three returned as hits for 45-year-old Christopher Ricketts.

Police say they took Ricketts into custody on Tuesday and interviewed him. They say he denied ever going into Droste's before, but that he admitted to breaking in and taking jewelry after being confronted with the fingerprints.

After admitting to the burglary, Ricketts also showed police cuts on his hand that were caused by breaking the glass at the business, according to police.

Ricketts was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.