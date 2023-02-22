Fire breaks out at Evansville recycling center scrap yard

Crews were at the scene of a fire at a scrap yard in Evansville on Wednesday.
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were called to the Trockman and Sons recycling center on Bayse Street off of South Kentucky Avenue just before noon.
When fire crews arrived, they found several items on fire in the scrap yard.
Fire officials told our crew at the scene that the flames were quickly extinguished, and that no one was injured.
It's unclear what caused the fire or what damage may have been done, but the incident remains under investigation.