Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home

Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County.
Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire.
The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area of the county, on St. Wendel Road near Hillview Drive.
VCSO said that the road was temporarily closed, and that drivers should avoid the area if possible.
No word yet on injuries or what caused the fire, but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.
