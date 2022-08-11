Fire chief provides update on Evansville house explosion

On Thursday morning, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provided an update on the house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue that killed three people and sent another to the hospital with injuries.
You can hear the full update from Chief Connelly here.
Key notes from Chief Connelly's 8 a.m. update:
- EFD units dispatched at 12:59 p.m. and arrived at 1:02 p.m.
- 11 total EFD units were on scene
- CenterPoint Energy responded, no instrument readings for natural gas
- 3 victims died, 1 sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
- No cause determined at this time, investigation is ongoing
- 39 homes damaged, 11 homes uninhabitable
- 15 families were assisted by the Red Cross at Vogel Elementary
- Search efforts have not been completed yet due to the instability of structures
- Search efforts continue Thursday morning
- ATF was called in to do a blast assessment, which did not inhibit stabilization and search efforts
According to Connelly, responding agencies included Ohio Valley Search and Rescue, the Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department, ARM, Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, CenterPoint Energy, American Red Cross, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Indiana State Fire Marshall, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Scott Township Fire Department Ambulance Service, St. Mary's Warrick Ambulance Service.
Connelly said food was also provided for first responders by Donut Bank, McDonald's, and Mission BBQ.
Chief Connelly says he tentatively plans to provide additional updates at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.
You can tune in to those updates on wevv.com/livestream/. Any new information will also be published on wevv.com.