Firefighter and woman injured in Wednesday morning Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Evansville early Wednesday.
Firefighters were sent to the scene of the blaze around 3:30 a.m.
The fire broke out at a home on East Iowa Street, just a few blocks away from North Main Street.
We're told there were multiple injuries as a result of the incident, including one firefighter injury. According to the Evansville Fire Department, the firefighter was looking for hotspots when part of an exterior window frame fell on him. The fire department says the firefighter was able to walk to medical personnel for first aid, before being taken to the hospital for tests and observation.
EFD says that police officers were also at the scene, who helped rescue a woman living at the home, who was unconscious. She was taken to the hospital, but officials say she appeared to only have minor injuries.
The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, but there's no word on a cause at this time.
