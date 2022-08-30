 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters rescue dog from fall in 10-foot deep well

  • Updated
  • 0
Firefighters rescue dog from fall in 10-foot deep well

Firefighters rescue dog from fall in 10-foot deep well (Terre Haute Fire Department photos)

Firefighters in Terre Haute, Indiana, rescued a dog on Tuesday morning after it fell into a deep well.

The Terre Haute Fire Department said Tuesday morning that crews were dispatched to a home on the city's north side to rescue a dog.

According to the fire department, the dog had fallen into a 10-foot deep well.

THFD says that firefighters hand dug out the hole for more access and then utilized water rescue tools to help extricate the dog.

The fire department says that while the dog may have gotten a little dirty, it was rescued from the hole with no injuries thanks to improvisation and quick thinking from crews.

Dog reunited with owner after falling in 10-foot hole

Dog reunited with owner after falling in 10-foot hole (Terre Haute Fire Department)

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you