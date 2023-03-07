Firefighters rescue girl from tree over 75-feet tall

Firefighters were called to an area around Northern Vanderburgh County Tuesday evening to rescue an 11-year-old girl from a tree that was over 75-feet-tall.
Officials were called the scene behind Scott School on Old State Road.
Fire crews had to call in a rope rescue team because their ladders were too short to reach the girl.
44News spoke to the victim's Aunt, who says the 11-year-old girl was with a friend, daring each other to climb the highest.
"Like goodness, if she fell it could of been a disaster obviously, it's scary thinking of how she was feeling up there, she was probably petrified," Bob-Bea Alldrege.
After an hour, crews were able to bring her down safely.
"She had climbed up there by herself and she was alone. She was actually a trooper she ended up being barefoot which was pretty impressive she was able to call for help and that's when we we're sent here," says LT. Ryan Bosecker, Scott Township Fire and EMS.