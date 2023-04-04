First-ever 'Pick Up Poseyville' event held Tuesday

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Grow Poseyville and Heart of Poseyville invited everyone to join them in Tuesday’s "Pick Up Poseyville" event.
Anyone in the community was able to join the clean up project but Tuesday's event mainly consisted of over 60 high school students with assignments based on coming together to give back.
We spoke with student, Matthew Stumb, on what he learned from the book he was assigned for this project, “We’ve been tasked by coach Schenk to read the book Uncommon by Tony Dungy and it mainly talks about character and how to build it. And what you can do to have better character and integrity and I think doing community service like this is really helping build our own character.”
Their meeting kicked off this morning at the Poseyville Community Center before the game plan of picking up yard trash, cleaning, painting, and much more along the main street corridor.
Organizers had several properties already identified and had equipment for use to help in the pick-up process. However, many community members knew the importance of Tuesday and also brought their own tools such as rakes, brooms, and paintbrushes.
We spoke with the President of Grow Poseyville, Matthew Nix, on the drive to make Poseyville flourish, “I think it all starts with pride in your community. I’ve been fascinated with the way some small towns have thrived, and others you drive through them and you can tell they’re declining. Really everything in life you’re either growing or dying so I think it starts with the small things. Taking pride in your community is a small thing that’s really a big thing.”
Organizations and local businesses banded together to revitalize the city of Poseyville. The goal of Tuesday’s event was for people to understand the importance of giving back to a community that supports them.