First 'Food Truck Tuesday' of the summer happening at Gibson County Fairgrounds

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Fairground's first "Food Truck Tuesday" of the summer season is happening on May 30.
The event kicks off at the fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and continues to 8 p.m.
Vendors on the list for the first event of the season include:
- Chino Taco
- Mother Truckers Pizza
- River City Dawgs
- Sips and Snacks
- JB's Barnyard Ice Cream
In addition to those vendors, the event will also include music from Chad Lynch starting at 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
The fairgrounds are located at 709 N. Embree St. in Princeton.