...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

First 'Food Truck Tuesday' of the summer happening at Gibson County Fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 0
Food Truck Tuesday

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Fairground's first "Food Truck Tuesday" of the summer season is happening on May 30.

The event kicks off at the fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and continues to 8 p.m.

Vendors on the list for the first event of the season include:

  • Chino Taco
  • Mother Truckers Pizza
  • River City Dawgs
  • Sips and Snacks
  • JB's Barnyard Ice Cream

In addition to those vendors, the event will also include music from Chad Lynch starting at 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

The fairgrounds are located at 709 N. Embree St. in Princeton.

