First full-time female Tell City officer remembered for setting precedence for women in law enforcement

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Monday, we remember Sergeant Heather Glenn, the first full-time woman at Tell City Police Officer who sadly lost her life in the line of duty one week ago today.
Sgt. Glenn set a precedent in the community for women in law enforcement with almost 20 years of service under her belt, serving both the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff's Office.
44News spoke with Columbus Police Department’s Sgt. Julie Q Smith, on how Sgt. Glenn influenced her.
“I grew up in Tell City, so that means a whole lot to me to be here to honor her as she was the only female in law-enforcement in this area when I was in high school. I was fortunate to get to do ride alongs with her,” Sgt. Smith said.
Tragically taken too soon, Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty while responding to Perry County Memorial Hospital, while investigating a domestic dispute.
Thousands of people celebrated her life today, as family, friends, and law enforcement across the state mourned the loss of Sgt. Glenn with a service at Tell City High School.
"The circumstances are not the best and it’s sad that we all have to be here for this reason, but if it does make me so happy to see the outpouring of support that comes from the community," Evansville Police Department Officer Sarah Gibson says.
Governor Holcomb has declared all flags in Perry County to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Sgt. Glenn.