Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday.
The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine.
Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors too. In total, there will be around 300 booths offering a wide variety of items.
Admission is $5 per person, for those arriving at 7 a.m. If you don't plan on arriving until 9 a.m., admission drops down to $2.
The market will continue to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds, which are located at 709 N Embree St. in Princeton.
For more details, you can find the event's RSVP page on Facebook.