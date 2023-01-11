Flights impacted at Evansville Regional Airport by FAA national delay

The national grounding of flights by the Federal Aviation Administration has affected multiple flights at Evansville Regional Airport.
American Airlines has announced delays for a flight to leave Evansville for Charlotte that was to take off at 7:25AM. A flight that was also to leave for Dallas has also been delayed.
Delta Air Lines reported that a flight that took off from Evansville to Atlanta at 6AM was diverted to Chattanooga, Tennessee. No word yet when it will complete its path to Atlanta.
According to the airport's website, a Delta Air Lines arrival from Atlanta, Georgia was also delayed.
The flights are tied into more that 2,500 flights nationwide that have been delayed by the FAA due to a computer outage that affects the Notice to Air Missions system that pilots and airports depend on.
You can see a full list of EVV arrivals and departures at flyevv.com/flights-and-airlines/arrivals-and-departures.