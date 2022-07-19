Flourish Plant-Based Eatery giving away Narcan

The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc in the Tri-State area over the last several years.
In the year 2020, drug overdose deaths were nearly 92,000 in the United States - nearly five times what the rate was in 2000.
Thankfully, one local restaurant has teamed up with the Evansville Recovery Alliance to do it's part to combat all of these unnecessary and tragic deaths.
Whenever patrons go to Flourish Plant-Based Eatery, they can pick up the lifesaving drug Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses.
According to Flourish manager Emma Walden, making this available has far-reaching positive effects on the community.
"We are just really focused on providing a resource in the community. People can come to us, they can - we have this available. It's a harm reduction program through the Evansville Recovery Alliance, to provide access and education to everybody according to their needs, no strings attached, without stigma."
The provided kit includes a nasal spray, so there is no need to worry about injecting it, allowing for easy use for people with no medical background.
The staff expressed that since this program has started, several customers have come in to thank them for providing this vital medication.
Flourish, in partnership with the Evansville Recovery Alliance, will be holding a class on August 11 in the browning room of the Evansville Public Library teaching people how to reverse opioid overdoses from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.