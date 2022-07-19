 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery giving away Narcan

  Updated
  • 0
Narcan

The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc in the Tri-State area over the last several years.

In the year 2020, drug overdose deaths were nearly 92,000 in the United States - nearly five times what the rate was in 2000.

Thankfully, one local restaurant has teamed up with the Evansville Recovery Alliance to do it's part to combat all of these unnecessary and tragic deaths.

Whenever patrons go to Flourish Plant-Based Eatery, they can pick up the lifesaving drug Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses.

According to Flourish manager Emma Walden, making this available has far-reaching positive effects on the community.

"We are just really focused on providing a resource in the community. People can come to us, they can - we have this available. It's a harm reduction program through the Evansville Recovery Alliance, to provide access and education to everybody according to their needs, no strings attached, without stigma."

The provided kit includes a nasal spray, so there is no need to worry about injecting it, allowing for easy use for people with no medical background.

The staff expressed that since this program has started, several customers have come in to thank them for providing this vital medication.

Flourish, in partnership with the Evansville Recovery Alliance, will be holding a class on August 11 in the browning room of the Evansville Public Library teaching people how to reverse opioid overdoses from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

