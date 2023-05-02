Food drive efforts bring two rival institutions together for a good cause

INDIANA (WEVV) — Most people know that Purdue and Indiana University have several long standing sports rivalries.
But perhaps the newest rivalry between the two schools comes in the form of a food drive.
The Evansville Chapter of the IU Alumni Association and the Purdue Alumni Club are hosting the 7th Annual Red & Black Give-Back Food Drive competition.
This Saturday you can donate food to either the IU or Purdue bins positioned at six Evansville Schnucks locations, as well as one in Newburgh.
The winner is the club that collects the most food and cash.
The competition has raised more than $25,000 and collected nearly 11,000 pounds of food over the past six years.
As for as the competition, 44News has learned this heated rivalry is tied at three wins each, as the duo enters a deciding 7th year of the campaign.