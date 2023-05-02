 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Food drive efforts bring two rival institutions together for a good cause

  • Updated
  • 0
IU and Purdue Food Driver going on at area Schnucks stores

The 7th Annual Red And Black Give-Back Food Drive competition pits the alumni associations of both Purdue and Indiana University.

 Tommy Mason

INDIANA (WEVV) — Most people know that Purdue and Indiana University have several long standing sports rivalries.

But perhaps the newest rivalry between the two schools comes in the form of a food drive.

The Evansville Chapter of the IU Alumni Association and the Purdue Alumni Club are hosting the 7th Annual Red & Black Give-Back Food Drive competition.

This Saturday you can donate food to either the IU or Purdue bins positioned at six Evansville Schnucks locations, as well as one in Newburgh.

The winner is the club that collects the most food and cash.

The competition has raised more than $25,000 and collected nearly 11,000 pounds of food over the past six years.

As for as the competition, 44News has learned this heated rivalry is tied at three wins each, as the duo enters a deciding 7th year of the campaign.

